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Local News

Motorcyclist injured in North Side crash; Driver in custody, SAPD says

Crash happened just before Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of Basse Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was taken into custody after striking a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an Acura in the 2300 block of Basse Road, near Buckeye Avenue.

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The motorcyclist was traveling east on Basse Road when the Acura traveling south on Buckeye Avenue pulled into the roadway, directly into the motorcycle’s path, police said.

SAPD said the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle and fell from the bike.

The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid, according to police.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Acura was found shortly after the crash. Police said the driver was evaluated for intoxicants and taken into custody.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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