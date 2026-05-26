Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Vote 2026

ELECTION RESULTS: Texas State Senate and House races in May 26 primary runoff election

Live updates on Democratic runoff races between Adrian Reyna and Michelle Barrientes Vela for Texas House District 125, and Republicans Marcus Cardenas and Robert Marks Jr. race for the State Senate District 19

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Texas House/Senate

STATE REP., DIST. 125 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michelle Barrientes Vela
Michelle Barrientes Vela(D)
00%
Adrian Reyna
Adrian Reyna(D)
00%

STATE SEN., DIST. 19

Candidate

Votes

%

Marcus Cardenas
Marcus Cardenas(R)
00%
Robert Marks Jr.
Robert Marks Jr.(R)
00%

When District 125 State Representative Ray Lopez announced his retirement in 2025, a half dozen candidates filed to run for his seat in 2026: four Democrats and two Republicans. The top two vote-getters in the Democratic primary will face off one more time on May 26, for a chance to face Republican Ricardo “Rick” Martinez in November.

Public school teacher and advocate Adrian Reyna got the most votes with 39%, ahead of Former Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela’s 35%, but that wasn’t the 50% plus one needed to win the nomination outright.

In State Senate District 19, Republicans Marcus Cardenas (44%) and Robert Marks Jr. (32%) will face off one more time for the opportunity to take on incumbent Democrat Roland Gutierrez in November.

Cardenas, a San Antonio small business owner, has never run for public office. Marks ran for the Schertz City Council in 2024. According to his campaign website, he is retired.

Election day is May 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...