DPS: Clear Alert issued for missing, possibly endangered San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Clear Alert for a missing and possibly endangered San Antonio man last seen Thursday afternoon.
Everton Ward, 64, was last seen at 4900 Ty Terrace St. at 3 p.m. Friday, according to DPS.
Ward was last seen wearing a black gospel shirt, brown sweatpants with a white stripe, and gray shoes with a blue stripe.
Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911 immediately.
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