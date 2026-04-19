DPS: Clear Alert issued for missing, possibly endangered San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Clear Alert for a missing and possibly endangered San Antonio man last seen Thursday afternoon.

Everton Ward, 64, was last seen at 4900 Ty Terrace St. at 3 p.m. Friday, according to DPS.

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Ward was last seen wearing a black gospel shirt, brown sweatpants with a white stripe, and gray shoes with a blue stripe.

Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911 immediately.

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