Skip to main content
Rain icon
61º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pull gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B
FIESTA WEEKEND FORECAST: Big drop in temps, damp at times
Authorities ID woman found burned to death near Leon Creek Greenway
Laurel Ridge Treatment Center faces Medicare, Medicaid termination over safety violations
SAPD: Man says Santa Muerte told him to shoot, kill woman at Northwest Side home
OSHA investigating second Northeast Side H-E-B warehouse employee death in less than 6 months
TxDOT: All lanes on Interstate 35 reopen after crash on South Side

Local News

Man dead in crash that closed US 90 westbound near Hondo, DPS says

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Medina County Fire/EMS respond to a major crash on U.S. Highway 90 on the afternoon of Saturday, April 18. (Courtesy/Margie's Around Castroville)

HONDO, Texas – A 72-year-old man died Saturday morning after a crash on Highway 90 in Medina County that seriously injured two others and closed westbound lanes for several hours, according to officials.

Preliminary information indicates a Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling eastbound on Highway 90 lost control for an unknown reason and veered into westbound lanes, where it collided with an SUV and a tractor-trailer near San Francisco Perez Creek and County Road 4614.

Recommended Videos

The driver of the Tacoma — a 72-year-old man and the vehicle’s sole occupant — was ejected and died at the scene. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Both occupants of the SUV were transported to a hospital in San Antonio with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Westbound lanes remained closed, and officials warned drivers to expect delays in both directions for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...