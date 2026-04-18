Man dead in crash that closed US 90 westbound near Hondo, DPS says Medina County Fire/EMS respond to a major crash on U.S. Highway 90 on the afternoon of Saturday, April 18. (Courtesy/Margie's Around Castroville) HONDO, Texas – A 72-year-old man died Saturday morning after a crash on Highway 90 in Medina County that seriously injured two others and closed westbound lanes for several hours, according to officials.
Preliminary information indicates a Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling eastbound on Highway 90 lost control for an unknown reason and veered into westbound lanes, where it collided with an SUV and a tractor-trailer near San Francisco Perez Creek and County Road 4614.
The driver of the Tacoma — a 72-year-old man and the vehicle’s sole occupant — was ejected and died at the scene. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.
Both occupants of the SUV were transported to a hospital in San Antonio with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Westbound lanes remained closed, and officials warned drivers to expect delays in both directions for several hours.
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About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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