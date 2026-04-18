Man dead in crash that closed US 90 westbound near Hondo, DPS says

Medina County Fire/EMS respond to a major crash on U.S. Highway 90 on the afternoon of Saturday, April 18.

HONDO, Texas – A 72-year-old man died Saturday morning after a crash on Highway 90 in Medina County that seriously injured two others and closed westbound lanes for several hours, according to officials.

Preliminary information indicates a Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling eastbound on Highway 90 lost control for an unknown reason and veered into westbound lanes, where it collided with an SUV and a tractor-trailer near San Francisco Perez Creek and County Road 4614.

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The driver of the Tacoma — a 72-year-old man and the vehicle’s sole occupant — was ejected and died at the scene. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Both occupants of the SUV were transported to a hospital in San Antonio with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Westbound lanes remained closed, and officials warned drivers to expect delays in both directions for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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