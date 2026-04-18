Southsider partners with SAISD Foundation to launch scholarship for trade careers

Southsider has announced a new partnership with the San Antonio Independent School District Foundation to expand access to scholarships for underserved youth across the city.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Southsider has announced a new partnership with the San Antonio Independent School District Foundation to expand access to scholarships for underserved youth across the city.

Recommended Videos

Through this collaboration, Southsider will contribute a portion of proceeds from its boutique brand sales program to fund scholarships that support students pursuing trade school certifications and workforce development opportunities.

The initiative is designed to create pathways into high-demand industries and help local students build sustainable careers.

At the center of this effort is the launch of the first scholarship, “Southsider First Star: The Alamo Scholarship.”

Inspired by the historic missions that shape San Antonio’s identity, the scholarship reflects both heritage and forward progress. While the Alamo is not located on the South Side, its symbolism remains deeply connected to the city’s story and serves as a reminder of resilience and legacy.

Founder Roland Pastrano shared that the long-term vision is to fund five scholarships, each representing a star tied to the region’s historic missions.

The initiative begins with the release of the “44 Founders Edition” baseball caps, part of the brand’s “Vault of the Southsider” collection. A significant portion of sales from this release will directly support scholarship funding.

“This partnership is about investing back into the community that shaped us,” Pastrano said. “We are honored to work alongside the SAISD Foundation to help empower the next generation of skilled trades from our community.”

The scholarship program will initially focus on opportunities within agricultural sciences and trade-related fields, aligning with workforce needs while providing students with practical, career-ready skills.

By bridging education and industry, the partnership aims to create real access to opportunity for students who may otherwise face barriers.

Students and families interested in future scholarship opportunities can find application details through the San Antonio ISD Foundation website.

More information about Southsider is available online or through its social media platforms.

Founded in 2019 by Pastrano, Southsider is a San Antonio-based brand rooted in authentic South Side experiences.

A graduate of Burbank High School and a first-generation college graduate from the University of Texas at San Antonio, Pastrano built the brand following a career in federal government service and global travel.

His journey reflects a deep connection to community and culture, with a mission to inspire others to take pride in where they come from and to create opportunities for the next generation.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: