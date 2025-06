Body found in the 100 block of Villita

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a body was found in the San Antonio River downtown.

A passerby found the body Monday in the 100 block of Villita Street, near Main Plaza. It’s unclear how long the body had been in the water.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said the person’s age is unclear, and there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body.

The SAPD Homicide Unit will investigate the death.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.