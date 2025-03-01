Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO urges people to come forward after man arrested, accused of indecency with child

Robert Louis Ynostrosa Moreno was booked on charges of sexual coercion, indecency with a child - sexual contact and online solicitation of a minor

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Bexar County Sheriff's Office, BCSO
Booking photo for Robert Louis Ynostrosa Moreno II (Courtesy of Bexar County Jail)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are urging victims to come forward after a man was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

In a Facebook post, BCSO said investigators interviewed Robert Louis Ynostrosa Moreno II on Dec. 18, 2024, regarding “illegal sexually explicit child pornography and allegations of underage indecent sexual contact.”

Recommended Videos

“Over two years, (Moreno) communicated with approximately 20 individuals with a sexual interest in children and received explicit material depicting children,” BCSO said.

He also admitted to having physical sexual contact with a child on two occasions, which he later admitted “was wrong,” according to BCSO.

Moreno, 28, told investigators he first discovered child pornography around 2017 or 2018 and last viewed it in 2023.

Warrants were filed for Moreno’s arrest. He was taken into custody without incident earlier this week and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of sexual coercion, indecency with a child - sexual contact and online solicitation of a minor.

Investigators are urging any members of the community that may have been victimized by Moreno to call the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS