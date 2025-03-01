BCSO urges people to come forward after man arrested, accused of indecency with child

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are urging victims to come forward after a man was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

In a Facebook post, BCSO said investigators interviewed Robert Louis Ynostrosa Moreno II on Dec. 18, 2024, regarding “illegal sexually explicit child pornography and allegations of underage indecent sexual contact.”

“Over two years, (Moreno) communicated with approximately 20 individuals with a sexual interest in children and received explicit material depicting children,” BCSO said.

He also admitted to having physical sexual contact with a child on two occasions, which he later admitted “was wrong,” according to BCSO.

Moreno, 28, told investigators he first discovered child pornography around 2017 or 2018 and last viewed it in 2023.

Warrants were filed for Moreno’s arrest. He was taken into custody without incident earlier this week and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of sexual coercion, indecency with a child - sexual contact and online solicitation of a minor.

Investigators are urging any members of the community that may have been victimized by Moreno to call the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

