Woman arrested, accused of neglecting person with disabilities, sheriff’s office says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested after she allegedly neglected a person with disabilities in her care, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to GCSO, deputies were contacted by a local hospital on Friday for a report of a woman with disabilities who was “severely dehydrated” and suffering from a “severe caloric deficit” for an extended time.

GCSO deputies gathered evidence from the hospital and collected statements, discovering that Felisa Sepulveda, 48, a Guadalupe County resident, was the woman’s caregiver.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at Sepulveda’s house, to which they found evidence to lead to her arrest.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose what deputies found in the home.

However, GCSO said the Guadalupe County Animal Control Division was contacted to assist with the removal of 29 dogs from Sepulveda’s home.

The dogs were placed in temporary shelters, coordinated by the Cibolo Police Department, according to GCSO.

Sepulveda faces a charge of injury to a disabled person, a first-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said.