Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman arrested for driving under influence after hitting 16-year-old construction worker, SAPD says

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, SAPD, Crime
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for intoxication assault after allegedly driving off the road and hitting a 16-year-old construction worker, according to San Antonio police.

Around 4:23 a.m. Saturday, the 22-year-old woman was driving eastbound at the cloverleaf interchange at U.S. Highway 90 West and Southwest Loop 410, police said.

Recommended Videos

The woman drove off the frontage road, striking a telephone pole and continuing about 100 yards across a field before crashing into a fence next to a building, police said.

Several construction workers were working on the other side of the fence, including a 16-year-old boy who was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police evaluated the woman and determined she had been driving under the influence. The woman was arrested for intoxication assault.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS