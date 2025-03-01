Woman arrested for driving under influence after hitting 16-year-old construction worker, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for intoxication assault after allegedly driving off the road and hitting a 16-year-old construction worker, according to San Antonio police.

Around 4:23 a.m. Saturday, the 22-year-old woman was driving eastbound at the cloverleaf interchange at U.S. Highway 90 West and Southwest Loop 410, police said.

The woman drove off the frontage road, striking a telephone pole and continuing about 100 yards across a field before crashing into a fence next to a building, police said.

Several construction workers were working on the other side of the fence, including a 16-year-old boy who was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police evaluated the woman and determined she had been driving under the influence. The woman was arrested for intoxication assault.

Additional information was not immediately available.

