Woman arrested for driving under influence after hitting 16-year-old construction worker, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for intoxication assault after allegedly driving off the road and hitting a 16-year-old construction worker, according to San Antonio police.
Around 4:23 a.m. Saturday, the 22-year-old woman was driving eastbound at the cloverleaf interchange at U.S. Highway 90 West and Southwest Loop 410, police said.
The woman drove off the frontage road, striking a telephone pole and continuing about 100 yards across a field before crashing into a fence next to a building, police said.
Several construction workers were working on the other side of the fence, including a 16-year-old boy who was struck by the vehicle, police said.
The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police evaluated the woman and determined she had been driving under the influence. The woman was arrested for intoxication assault.
Additional information was not immediately available.
