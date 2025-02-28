Two drivers injured after multi-vehicle crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Skip to main content
SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers sustained head injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on San Antonio’s Northwest Side early Friday morning, leading to a highway closure, police said.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 8200 block of West Loop 1604 North near Shaenfield Road.

Police reported that driver in a pickup truck hit an abandoned vehicle on the side of the highway.

After the driver exited the truck, a car with a driver and two passengers collided with the pickup.

All individuals involved were taken to the hospital as a precaution, and both drivers are expected to recover.

Officials noted there were no signs of intoxication.

The southbound lanes of Loop 1604 North were closed following the crash.

