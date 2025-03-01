San Antonio police looking for driver after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

Police said a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of North Loop 1604 West.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a driver who injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash.

Police said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of North Loop 1604 West.

The man was not in a designated crossing area when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling on the eastbound access road, according to police.

The driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop to help the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition as of Saturday morning, police said.

When found, police said the driver will be charged with collision involving injury - serious bodily injury.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

