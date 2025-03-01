Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio police looking for driver after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Hit and Run, SAPD, Crime
Police said a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of North Loop 1604 West. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a driver who injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash.

Police said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of North Loop 1604 West.

The man was not in a designated crossing area when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling on the eastbound access road, according to police.

The driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop to help the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition as of Saturday morning, police said.

When found, police said the driver will be charged with collision involving injury - serious bodily injury.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

KSAT DEALS