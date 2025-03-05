Clemens High School student arrested after shoving officer, leading police on chase, Schertz PD says

SCHERTZ, Texas – A Clemens High School student who was identified as a possible suspect in a narcotics case has been arrested after shoving a school resource officer and leading police on a chase, according to the Schertz Police Department.

In a news release, the department said Schertz police school resource officers were investigating the case around 12:26 p.m. Wednesday at the school, located at 1001 Elbel Road.

Officers and school administrators went to question the student, identified as 17-year-old CJ Matthews. The release said Matthews “forcefully pushed past both an administrator and an officer.”

Both the officer and administrator sustained injuries, according to the release.

Schertz Police Chief Jim Lowery said the officer was treated for injuries to his left wrist, right hand, right elbow and right knee, and they are hopeful he can report to work Thursday.

Lowery said the administrator was treated at the scene for injuries to his left ring finger, right shin and left forearm.

Matthews fled the campus toward The Village subdivision, and a foot chase ensued, the release said. A resident reported seeing Matthews in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of Williamsburg Drive, which is less than half a mile from the school.

Matthews was taken into custody and was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail without further incident, the release said.

Matthews, who was classified as an adult, will be charged with two counts of assault on a public servant and counts of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG2 <1g drug-free zone and evading arrest or detention, the release said.

Lowery said there is no threat to the community and there were “minimal interruptions to school activities.”

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD had 126 reports of educators being injured by students in the 2022-2023 school year and 134 in the 2023-2024 school year, according to records obtained by KSAT.

Lowery also said the following statement in the release:

“When our youth engage in risky behavior, the consequences can be catastrophic and life-altering. It is important for parents, guardians, and educators to have open conversations about these behaviors and the severe repercussions they can bring ... I would like to personally thank and recognize the citizen who helped our officers take the suspect into custody. We truly couldn’t do this without our residents and their dedication to keeping our city safe.”

