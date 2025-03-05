Skip to main content
Haze icon
74º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 arrested for making online threats against Edgewood ISD, principal says

It’s unclear if the people arrested are associated with the district

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Crime, Threats, Edgewood ISD
Crime Handcuffs (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were arrested for making terroristic threats against Gus Garcia University School, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to the school’s community on Tuesday afternoon, Principal Joel Garcia said the threats were posted Monday evening from an anonymous social media page.

Recommended Videos

The letter said Edgewood ISD police investigated the social media posts after a community member reported the message to authorities.

Garcia said this is still an active investigation, and officers are working to ensure the safety of the school and community.

It’s unclear if the two people arrested are associated with the school district. Additional information was not immediately available.

Edgewood ISD police reminded the community that if anyone sees something, they should say something.

“Reporting suspicious activity — no matter how small — helps keep our schools safe,” Garcia said.

More crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS