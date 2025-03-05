2 arrested for making online threats against Edgewood ISD, principal says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were arrested for making terroristic threats against Gus Garcia University School, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to the school’s community on Tuesday afternoon, Principal Joel Garcia said the threats were posted Monday evening from an anonymous social media page.

The letter said Edgewood ISD police investigated the social media posts after a community member reported the message to authorities.

Garcia said this is still an active investigation, and officers are working to ensure the safety of the school and community.

It’s unclear if the two people arrested are associated with the school district. Additional information was not immediately available.

Edgewood ISD police reminded the community that if anyone sees something, they should say something.

“Reporting suspicious activity — no matter how small — helps keep our schools safe,” Garcia said.

