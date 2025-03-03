Teen found shot inside stolen vehicle after botched drug deal on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was left in critical condition, and three other people are on the run after an attempted drug deal led to a shooting on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the 5300 block of W Loop 1604 North. There, they found a 17-year-old male with several gunshot wounds inside a stolen vehicle.

Police said three others had been seen running from the vehicle before officers arrived.

A search by SAPD’s Eagle helicopter did not locate the trio.

The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was initially unclear where the vehicle was shot at; however, a preliminary report from SAPD on Monday morning clarified the timeline.

Attempted drug deal

SAPD determined the victim and three friends arrived to meet an unknown suspect somewhere near the intersection of Bandera and Loop 1604 to purchase drugs.

The report said the vehicle had been stolen earlier that day, but it was not clear where that crime took place.

At some point during the meeting, the unknown suspect shot at least 10 times at the vehicle.

The victim, who was riding in the backseat of the stolen vehicle, was hit in the chest and side of the torso, according to SAPD’s report.

The stolen vehicle fled from the scene and was later located in the 5300 block of W Loop 1604 North.

SAPD did not provide information about the alleged suspect nor any potential vehicle information.

Authorities impounded the stolen vehicle as evidence and notified the owner.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

Also on KSAT.com: