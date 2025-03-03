Investigation underway after passenger injured in far Northwest Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a person inside a vehicle was shot and injured when several gunshots were fired at the vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of W Loop 1604 N in the city’s far Northwest Side.

Police said the driver of the vehicle told authorities the shooting happened at a different location. At this time, it’s unclear where the shooting took place.

The driver told police they noticed a passenger was injured afterward and began heading to the hospital when their vehicle broke down, police said.

At least 10 shots were fired, according to San Antonio police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in “critical but stable condition,” according to SAPD.

It’s unknown how many people were in the vehicle and if any other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Also on KSAT.com: