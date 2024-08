(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LAREDO, Texas – Federal agents confiscated $6.5 million in methamphetamine at a Laredo port of entry Friday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a man driving a utility refrigerated trailer told CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge that he was hauling a shipment of flowers.

Following an inspection, CBP officers found 712 pounds of meth within the flowers, officials said.

CBP seized the drugs. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.