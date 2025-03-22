2 arrested in drug bust, $180K worth of narcotics seized, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people were arrested and $180,000 worth of narcotics seized following a drug bust, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on March 20 near Loop 410 South as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Gomez III, 34, was found in possession of four gallon-sized bags of crystal methamphetamine, a separate bag containing a tar-like substance that authorities suspect to be heroin and a .38 caliber pistol.

Gomez was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also apprehended Juan Bustamante, 42, who was seen leaving a residence with a bag before meeting Gomez and attempted to flee, the sheriff’s office said.

Bustamante discarded a bag containing eight additional gallon-sized bags of crystal meth, the sheriff’s office said. He was apprehended with assistance from the K-9 unit.

Authorities searched Gomez’s residence and business and discovered a money counter and packaging materials, “pointing to a large-scale drug trafficking operation,” the release said.

In total, deputies seized approximately seven kilograms of crystal meth, and a kilogram of heroin, the release said.

Both Gomez and Bustamante were identified by authorities as documented gang members, the release said. They were booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Gomez was booked on two counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over 400 grams, a first-degree felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Bustamante was booked on a first-degree felony charge for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over 400 grams.

