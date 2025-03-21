Woman arrested for concealing 83 bundles of crystal meth in her car, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested Dinorah Espinoza, 32, for attempting to manufacture and deliver over 400 grams of crystal meth.

BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS – A 32-year-old woman was arrested after deputies found 83 bags of crystal methamphetamine inside her vehicle, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Authorities say they initiated a traffic stop on March 20 near IH-35 South and Shepard Road.

Upon investigation, a BCSO K9 alerted them about narcotics inside, which prompted a search of Dinorah Espinoza’s vehicle.

Deputies soon discovered an abundance of meth inside the rear corner panels and seats of Espinoza’s vehicle, BCSO said.

Authorities said Espinoza admitted to knowing about the meth inside and said she had transported drugs to San Antonio before.

Espinoza will be sent to Bexar County Jail and charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over 400 grams. She faces a $400,000 bond.