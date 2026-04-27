Texas State changes 3D printer policy after student made replica weapons last December

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University said it has changed its policies after one of its students used a library 3D printer to create parts for prop rifles for a cosplay project last December.

University police received a call alleging someone was carrying firearms around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2025, in the vicinity of Alkek Library in San Marcos, a spokesperson told KSAT.

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Campus officers later determined that the student had used the 3D printers in the library’s MakerSpace to create the parts for two non-functional prop rifles for a cosplay project, the university said.

Staff were unaware the student assembled the props before taking them from the library.

The spokesperson said campus police at the time determined there was no threat to students and staff.

“An alert is issued when UPD confirms an active threat. In this instance, UPD determined there was no threat,” the university’s spokesperson said.

The university reviewed its MakerSpace policies, the spokesperson said, and prohibited the use of 3D printers to create replica weapons.

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