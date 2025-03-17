Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Eagle Pass, Maverick County Sheriff’s Office says

Alex Lopez charged with murder and tampering with evidence, deputies say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Maverick County, Eagle Pass
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old woman, according to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

Maverick County deputies were dispatched around 5 a.m. on Sunday to Tina Drive, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Upon arrival, deputies found Alex Lopez, 26, outside the residence, the sheriff’s office said in a Monday press conference.

Deputies entered the home and found a woman, identified as Kaylin Nicole Ibarra, dead after she was stabbed, the sheriff’s office said.

Lopez was detained for questioning at the scene.

After further investigation, deputies stated that Lopez was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Lopez remains in the Maverick County Detention Center with bonds totaling $700,000.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

