Canyon Lake man arrested in marijuana trafficking investigation, Comal County Sheriff’s Office says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Canyon Lake man was arrested last week on multiple marijuana trafficking charges, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

According to Comal County jail records, Clinton Andrew Horne, 38, was taken into custody on Friday, March 14. Those records also show Horne is facing two marijuana charges between 1/4 ounce and 5 pounds.

Comal County deputies said their narcotics unit executed a search warrant at Horne’s home Friday in the 1000 block of Canyon Shores.

Authorities seized 11.78 pounds of marijuana, more than 6.5 ounces (6.56) of THC extract products and $139,060 in cash, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Horne was booked into the Comal County Jail on $3,000 bond for each charge, or $6,000 total, records indicate.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing, and Horne could face additional charges.

