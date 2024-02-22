Residents frustrated as bike lane project in Shearer Hills/Ridgeview remains stagnant

SAN ANTONIO – Libby Day says one of her favorite things about the Shearer Hills/Ridgeview neighborhood is its position within the city to places like the airport, shopping centers and downtown San Antonio.

“Everything that you need is super close. But there are some challenges when it comes to getting around,” the avid bicyclist said. “There’s no north-south thoroughfare that is safe, to get in or out of this neighborhood.”

The community sits close to the U.S Highway 281 and Loop 410 intersection between Basse and Blanco roads — all busy thoroughfares.

“I would love to ride my bike to McAllister and get on the Salado Creek Greenway trail. But getting across 410 is, you know, taking your life into your own hands,” she said as she explained the heavy traffic problems.

Lack of sidewalks, improper drainage and flooding are all concerns, she said, that prevent the neighborhood from being more walkable and livable.

“Right behind you is a perfect example of a sidewalk that leads to nowhere. And there you can cross this way, but if you’re trying to go north, there’s no sidewalk on this street,” she said, pointing out similar examples across the neighborhood.

But there is some progress to look forward to. According to the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department, one block along McCullough Avenue from Jackson Keller Road to Harriett Drive received pedestrian amenities in 2019.

In 2021, similar updates were completed on Errol Drive from Sunset Road to Rexford Drive. And in 2022, Phase 2 of the Barbara Drive drainage project was finished.

Upcoming improvements include:

Barbara Drive Drainage Phase 3 from the 2022 bond project: Scheduled to begin in 2025. This consists of an upgrade to the storm drain system to include curbs, sidewalks and driveway approaches.

District 1 F-Street Reconstruction from the 2022 bond project: Scheduled for 2027. Shadywood Lane from El Montan Avenue to Jones Maltsberger Road is scheduled for reconstruction to include sidewalks, curbs, driveway approaches and other improvements.

The VIA Green Line : Scheduled to begin service in 2027. The Advanced Rapid Transit, or ART, route will travel from the San Antonio International Airport through San Pedro Avenue into downtown. It’ll end on the South Side.

Day said one transportation priority for her and many of her neighbors is adding bike lanes along McCullough. The already-installed bike lanes end at the outskirts of Olmos Park.

“Unless you are a very brave cyclist, McCullough is not really your friend once you get out of Olmos Park,” she said.

In the 2011 San Antonio Bicycle Network Plan, the addition of bicycle lanes along McCullough from Dora to Rector streets was a priority project. Day said District 1 has seen four different City Council leaders in that time — but residents are still waiting for the lanes.

“It’s like, okay, you know, we know what we need. Y’all know what we need. Let’s make it happen,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of communication already. A lot of things have been communicated and continue to be communicated. But at the end of the day, we’re looking for action, and we’ve been looking for action for years.”

For weeks, KSAT reached out to District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur’s office to find out when the bike lanes would be placed on upcoming budget plans.

The office said they were “advocating for bike lanes.” Staff told KSAT there would not be any bike lanes added to that area during Kaur’s term. A traffic study will need to be done before any bike lanes are added on McCullough. That traffic study may come in the 2027 bond proposal, but there’s no guarantee if and when bike lanes will appear for any of the streets in that community.

District 1 staff also pointed to a 2026 TxDOT improvement project for Highway 281 and Loop 410 as part of the delay, but TxDOT said that project does not include city streets.

