Shearer Hills/Ridgeview: A hidden gem that converges food and shopping, and navigates country’s immigration issue

The North Side community is the focus of the fifth episode of ‘Know My Neighborhood’

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Shearer Hills Ridgeview is the focus of the fifth episode of Know My Neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors call it one of the city’s best-kept secrets, a gem. They have the iconic North Star Mall boots in their boundary and a slice of San Antonio nostalgia at the Rollercade. It’s also where political division and humanity meet, as it is the site of the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center.

But chances are you have driven through this neighborhood without ever knowing its name. Well, that’s about to change. Just off San Pedro Avenue sits Shearer Hills/Ridgeview, a neighborhood dealing with differences.

In this episode, we talk to the people who make this midtown neighborhood a mecca for foodies and shopping, and the controversy that comes with being one of the hotspots of the country’s immigration issue.

It hasn’t always been that way. This was once farmland that had a great view of what was a much smaller San Antonio. It has grown and changed with the city, and we explore the issues that come with that, and how this neighborhood blazes its trail.

This episode of “Know My Neighborhood” centers on Shearer Hills/Ridgeview, and its sacred places and sudden challenges.

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.

