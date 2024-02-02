Bexar County plans to build new park in Alamo Ranch

ALAMO RANCH, Texas – Away from the busy streets and highways, Alamo Ranch is peaceful.

The quiet community is why Jordan Wager moved there, but she says there aren’t many places for kids to pay.

“It’d be nice to have somewhere closer,” she said. “I mean, there’s not anything close out here for a public park.”

Bexar County plans to change that by adding a new park, which Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores says will be the first in the northwest region of the county.

“We need to make sure that we’re serving the needs of our constituents with resources and amenities,” she said. “And we need to be a better, just a healthier Bexar County together.”

The commissioner said $3 million has been set aside in the county budget to start the park.

There are no plans for what will be in it because Clay-Flores said she wants to hear from people who live nearby.

“This really needs to be a community park, a community vision,” she explained. “And we want our residents to take ownership because this is going to be their park.”

Wagner said she’s glad the county is making an effort to hear from its constituents.

“I think that’s a good step in the right direction,” she said.

The county has a large plot of land to work with off Talley Road and Medio Drive.

Bexar County plans to build a park off Talley Road in the Alamo Ranch area. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While Wagner is looking forward to the new park, she says some of her neighbors are worried about what changes will be made to the land.

“They like the nature feel of it,” Wagner said. “Some kids, you know, like to chase fireflies here. So, the trees are very old here, so they’re very worried about the tree preservation.”

Clay-Flores said it’s hard to keep everyone happy, but she wants to hear directly from them.

She’s hosting two community engagement events on the park at 7 p.m. at Bennie L. Cole Elementary School: