Know My Neighborhood: Exploring ‘Life As A Local’ in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo, River Walk, San Fernando Cathedral. They are all iconic places that serve as icons of San Antonio and touchstones in the middle of a bustling city. But what is it like to live in the shadow of these tourist hot spots?

We talk to those who live and work in the downtown neighborhood; they call themselves “Urbanistas.”

In this edition of “Know My Neighborhood,” KSAT explores life as a local, from those who call downtown home.

The episode will air during a takeover of KSAT 12 News on Wednesday, April 24. The episode will be anchored by Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur at Hemisfair.

You can watch a livestream of the episode in the video player above at 6 p.m. on KSAT Plus, KSAT TV and on KSAT’s YouTube channel.

It is one thing to live with the sounds of Fiesta and the honking of Spurs fans right outside your front door, but what about the cones and detours that line the neighborhood or the people who sleep under downtown bridges and in the nooks and crannies of abandoned buildings?

Neighbors tell us what they love about being at the heart of San Antonio as well as the challenges.

So, climb aboard and buckle up for a tour of downtown like you have probably never seen. Trolleys, tourists, and sometimes frustration — it’s life in the heart of San Antonio, Life as a Local.

KSAT.com will also feature an interactive page that presents the stories from the project.

Other episodes

“Know My Neighborhood” began with Westwood Square in October and has since featured the following neighborhoods:

KSAT will feature other neighborhoods around the San Antonio area in the coming months.