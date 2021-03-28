SAPD Chief McManus says he will not authorize release of body cam footage of fatal South Park Mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that the department will not release body camera footage of a fatal shooting outside South Park Mall that occurred in January.

The chief issued a letter to City Manager Erik Walsh on Friday, March 26, stating that after a review “of the criteria for release, I will not authorize the publication of the video.”

Chief McManus said the department’s homicide commander and a representative from his office met with the mother of the man killed in the shooting and provided her the chance to review the footage.

However, before viewing the video, she told police she had already seen footage of the shooting on TV and social media, and by watching the bodycam footage, it would be “causing her great distress,” the letter states.

Ad

“Based on the circumstances surrounding the incident, I do not believe there is compelling law enforcement or public interest that would cause me to go against the wishes of the decedent’s mother. Therefore, the body worn camera video will not be released,” McManus said in a statement.

Erick Mejia, 26, was shot multiple times by four San Antonio officers outside of the mall on Jan. 27. He died at the scene, according to a previous KSAT report.

Mejia had been driving an 18-wheeler, heading northbound on an access road of Interstate 35, northeast of South Zarzamora Street when an officer assigned with inspecting big rigs pulled him over.

After Mejia stopped under the I-35 overpass, he fled on foot and ran into South Park Mall before security kicked him out, police said.

Ad

Mejia, who was armed, exited behind Dick’s Sporting Goods and that’s when he encountered officers. Police said he tried to re-enter the mall through a pair of secured doors but he was unable to get in.

A video captured by a witness showed an SAPD officer point his service weapon at Mejia, who police say refused to drop his gun. Four officers then opened fire on him, striking him multiple times after he raised his gun toward them, according to officials.

More on KSAT: