Witness captures fatal SAPD shooting outside South Park Mall on camera

SAN ANTONIO – A witness captured on camera the fatal shooting of an armed man by San Antonio police Wednesday outside South Park Mall.

The video shows an SAPD officer pointing his service weapon at the armed man, who refuses to drop his gun while he is walking.

The video ends with the officers surrounding the man, who was shot after Police Chief William McManus said he raised his gun toward officers.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, has not been identified.

The suspect, who was driving an 18-wheeler, had been stopped for a traffic violation, a preliminary police report released Thursday said.

The man ran into the mall and exited Dick’s Sporting Goods, where he was encountered by officers and eventually shot several times, the report said.

The man died at the scene.

McManus said police bodycam video of the incident will be released within 60 days.