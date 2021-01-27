Witnesses say SAPD officers shot man with gun near South Park Mall

SAPD are responding to a shooting outside South Park Mall on Jan. 27, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have been called to the scene of a reported shooting near South Park Mall on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:40 a.m. near the mall on Southwest Military Drive.

Witnesses told a KSAT reporter on the scene that they saw a man with a handgun exit the mall and point the gun at a police officer. The witnesses said officers then shot the man.

Police have not confirmed any details about the shooting yet.

Parts of the mall’s parking lot are closed off while police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for new details.