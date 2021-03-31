Teenage girl shot in hand at NE Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to the Heights on Perrin Apartments in the 2500 block of Northeast Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find the teen alone, shot once in the hand.

Police said they do not know how the shooting happened, since the teen has not given much information.

Investigators say they are not sure if the shooting was self-inflected, accidental, or if someone fled the location.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.