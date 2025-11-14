Local real estate firm pushes for more redevelopment in Tobin Hill

A mural adorns a building at the corner of St. Mary's and Josephine Streets. A local developer is working to bring more infill to the area.

SAN ANTONIO – A local real estate firm is diving deeper into Tobin Hill.

San Antonio-based Headwall Investments, LLC is continuing its urban infill streak in the neighborhood with six parcels in the North St. Mary’s Street neighborhood.

The company is working to activate 221, 225 and 227 Rose Lane, in addition to 2607, 2615 and 2619 N. St. Mary’s St., recently getting the necessary entitlements to make that a reality. Properties for the project were purchased under the related entity HW Rose LLC late in 2024.

The goal, according to Headwall President and CEO George Wommack, is to break away from the nightlife aspect that has defined the St. Mary’s Strip.

“What we’re hoping to do here is create a kind of 18-hour city effect and be a market leader in shifting the St. Mary’s Strip retail and food activity to more of a daytime uses, something for everyone family-type destination,” Wommack told the Business Journal.

Tenants haven’t been signed to any of the three buildings yet, but the firm is targeting a large restaurant user, a bakery or coffee shop and a retail opportunity. He said he prefers tenants that gravitate towards infills as one-off layouts as opposed to typical shell buildouts.

“That typically translates well into a successful business that the customers love, because it’s unique and it’s not just some generic cookie-cutter concept that you might see in any location,” he said. “It’s something that feels genuinely unique to Tobin Hill.”

Since delivering an office redevelopment at 2101 McCullough Ave. that serves as its headquarters, Headwall has been expanding its reach in the neighborhood. A collection of buildings at the corner of East Ashby Place and North Main Avenue have been refitted as the home of South BBQ & Kitchen and Lovers Pizzeria. The company is also aiming to build a mixed-use apartment community on 3 acres of land bordered by North St. Mary’s Street, East Euclid Avenue and East Park Avenue. Presently in the design phase, the firm has the city’s approval for up to 575 units.

The company mainly invests in unanchored shopping centers across the state.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.