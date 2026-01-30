ICE eyeing East Side warehouse for potential buy, sources say

ICE is considering buying one of San Antonio's largest warehouse properties, according to a source close to the matter.

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is considering acquiring Oakmont 410, an East Side warehouse touted as San Antonio’s largest industrial development when it was built in 2022, according to a source close to the matter.

The agency has been evaluating the vacant 639,595-square-foot building at 542 SE Loop 410, according to the source.

Neither Oakmont Industrial Group, which owns the property, nor ICE responded to emailed requests for comment.

The space is represented by Partners Real Estate’s John Colglazier, John Simons and Kyle Kennan. Partners declined to comment.

A local real estate industry source familiar with the deal, who requested anonymity to speak on a sensitive topic, confirmed to the Business Journal that ICE is planning to close on Oakmont 410 imminently.

“It’s been on the lease market for around three years with no luck,” the source said. “They are closing the purchase of the building this week.”

