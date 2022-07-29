Ex-SAPD officer indicted on 39 counts of possession of child pornography, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer featured in a KSAT Investigates special about problematic police has been indicted by a grand jury on child pornography and stalking charges, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew Martin, 44, was formally charged with 39 counts of possession of child pornography, a jump from four counts when he was arrested one year ago.

In an email Friday, the District Attorney’s Office said Martin intentionally and knowingly possessed files of children engaging in sexual conduct.

Arrest warrant affidavits from the cases state that his ex-fiancée found Martin’s phone and it contained hundreds of images of nude children ranging from 7 to 10 years old.

She turned the phone over to the police.

The stalking charge stems from Martin trying to get back with the woman after she found the files.

He repeatedly sent flowers, text messages and emails to the woman, causing her to feel “harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed or offended,” the office said.

He also placed a tracking device on her car on two separate occasions in July 2021.

Martin resigned from SAPD in 2018 in lieu of a perjury charge from an unrelated case. He was accused of lying about a criminal case he was involved in as well as his own military history.

He didn’t face any charges in those cases.

