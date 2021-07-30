Ex-SAPD officer featured in Defenders special about problem police now facing criminal charges

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer who was featured in a KSAT Defenders special about problematic police is now facing criminal charges.

Matthew Martin, 43, was arrested Thursday night on a list of charges, including possession of child pornography.

The arrest affidavits show all of the charges involve one woman, Martin’s former fiancé.

The documents say that woman turned over a cell phone to police earlier this month that was registered to Martin and contained “hundreds of images” of nude girls engaging in sex acts.

The girls ranged in age from 7 to 9, the document said.

Additionally, the woman showed police numerous text messages and letters that Martin allegedly sent to her, trying to win her back after she broke up with him.

The documents say Martin also installed a tracking device on the woman’s car two different times.

Martin resigned from SAPD following an unrelated scandal.

He was one of several officers featured in the “Broken Blue” special report compiled by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

The report focused on officers who were able to win their jobs back in spite of being arrested or accused of crimes.

In Martin’s case, he was accused of lying about a criminal case he was involved in as well as his own military history.

He never faced any charges connected to that.

However, he ultimately was forced to resign from the department.

