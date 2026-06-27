Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
3 women accused of murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Del Rio, police say
Man killed in crash after losing control of motorcycle on West Side, police say
Four killed in Karnes County crash, DPS says
Why 39 counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed against a former SAPD officer
Former Comal County Crime Stoppers civilian coordinator arrested on 2 charges, nonprofit says
Bexar County drivers cited through illegal speed cameras to receive refund
Man dies after shooting involving San Marcos police officer, authorities say

Local News

Man killed in crash after losing control of motorcycle on West Side, police say

Crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Callaghan Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash in the 400 block of Callaghan Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man died in a crash after losing control of his motorcycle on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash in the 400 block of Callaghan Road.

Recommended Videos

Police at the scene told KSAT the man, believed to be in his 40s, lost control of the motorcycle, went over it and the bike fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses also reported the man lost control of the bike, police said.

SAPD said the man did not appear to be traveling at a fast or slow speed but may have lost control while changing lanes.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...