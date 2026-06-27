Man killed in crash after losing control of motorcycle on West Side, police say

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash in the 400 block of Callaghan Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died in a crash after losing control of his motorcycle on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash in the 400 block of Callaghan Road.

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Police at the scene told KSAT the man, believed to be in his 40s, lost control of the motorcycle, went over it and the bike fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses also reported the man lost control of the bike, police said.

SAPD said the man did not appear to be traveling at a fast or slow speed but may have lost control while changing lanes.

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