Man killed in crash after losing control of motorcycle on West Side, police say Crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Callaghan Road Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash in the 400 block of Callaghan Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man died in a crash after losing control of his motorcycle on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash in the 400 block of Callaghan Road.
Police at the scene told KSAT the man, believed to be in his 40s, lost control of the motorcycle, went over it and the bike fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses also reported the man lost control of the bike, police said.
SAPD said the man did not appear to be traveling at a fast or slow speed but may have lost control while changing lanes.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
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