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Local News

Child drowns at Boerne City Lake, fire department says

Second child was pulled from water by a bystander; lake to remain close Sunday

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

FILE: Boerne City Lake (Boerne Police Department)

BOERNE, Texas – A child drowned Sunday at Boerne City Lake, the Boerne Fire Department said in a city bulletin.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call just before 6:30 p.m. reporting a child who was in the water and had not resurfaced, according to the bulletin.

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Witnesses told officials that two children were in the water when both began to struggle. A bystander was able to pull one child from the lake, but when the bystander returned for the second child, they could not locate them in the water.

The police department asked residents and guests to avoid the area in a Facebook post about 30 minutes after the call was received.

The lake remained closed for the rest of the day Sunday as officials investigate.

Sunday marks at least the second drowning reported this summer, after an 80-year-old man drowned over Memorial Day Weekend.

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