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Local News

Pickup Lines: Chef John Russ says curiosity, hard work shaped journey from New Orleans to San Antonio

Clementine co-owner reflects on discovering his passion for cooking, meeting his wife and why building a neighborhood restaurant became the family's dream

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Chef John Russ didn’t always plan to become one of San Antonio’s most acclaimed chefs.

During an appearance on KSAT’s Pickup Lines, Russ told anchor Ernie Zuniga he once envisioned a career in radio after listening to National Public Radio broadcasts while growing up in New Orleans.

“I really wanted to be a radio guy,” Russ said.

After a year at the University of Alabama, however, Russ returned home unsure of his next step. His parents encouraged him to find a job, leading him to work aboard the historic Steamboat Natchez, where thousands of meals were prepared daily.

The experience sparked his interest in professional cooking.

Russ enrolled in Delgado Community College’s culinary program before honing his skills in New Orleans restaurants, including the Ritz-Carlton. He said working alongside classically trained chefs opened his eyes to techniques and possibilities he had never imagined.

His career eventually took him across the country and overseas, with stops in Arizona, New Hampshire, New York, Maryland and Europe before landing in San Antonio in 2012.

The move also shaped his personal life. While working at a Maryland hotel, Russ met pastry chef Elise, who would later become his wife and business partner. Today, the couple owns Clementine in Castle Hills and has three children.

Russ said they intentionally built Clementine as a neighborhood restaurant inspired by the local dining culture he grew up with in New Orleans.

“We’re not going to be millionaires,” he said. “Let’s go have a good life. Let’s create a great life for our kids.”

Despite earning national recognition and James Beard Award nominations, Russ said his focus remains simple: continuing to make Clementine the best it can be while raising his family in San Antonio.

“We love our neighborhood,” he said. “That’s our focus.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with chef John Russ in the video player above.

More Pickup Lines episodes:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.

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