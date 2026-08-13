Boerne nonprofit steps up after July 2026 floods as Hill Country families need assistance

BOERNE, Texas – About a month after floodwaters tore through the Texas Hill Country, a Boerne nonprofit is putting cash directly into the hands of families still struggling to recover.

Hill Country Family Services is one of four nonprofits selected by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to distribute emergency financial assistance to flood-affected families in Kendall and Bandera counties.

In just two weeks of operation, the organization has already helped 39 families — and staff members are assisting every single working day.

The Community Foundation granted $94,000 to Hill Country Family Services as part of a broader $1.6 million emergency financial assistance effort across the Hill Country region. The amount each family receives is based on household size, with additional factors considered — such as whether children or people with disabilities live in the home.

Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, said the flexibility of the funding is what makes it effective in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.

“Emergency financial assistance is nimble, flexible funding for families who know best what they need next in their recovery,” Dickson said. “And it’s the first step in recovering after a disaster — whereas home repair programs and other things will come in future months.”

Families register through a needs assessment and receive direct cash payments. Dickson said the needs vary widely, from unpaid bills and rent to mold treatment and drywall repairs.

“Almost everybody has an unpaid bill that they’re stressing about right now,” he said. “And so it’s an honor to be able to take care of that for them.”

Inside Hill Country Family Services, families also have access to a food pantry set up like a grocery store. Families shop on a point system based on household size, choosing from fresh produce, meats, dairy and canned goods.

Executive Director Bryce Boddie said the setup is designed like that on purpose.

“It’s shopping with dignity for our clients,” Boddie said.

Boddie said the immediate response after the floods focused on finding shelter for displaced families and ensuring that people had food after losing power. Now, a month later, the needs have shifted.

“We’ve got a lot of homes without sheetrock. We’ve got a lot of homes that need to be re-leveled,” Boddie said. “And I think for that, they’re asking, who’s here to help?”

The Community Foundation has raised $750,000 for the 2026 flood disaster so far — a stark contrast to the roughly $150 million raised following last year’s flooding.

With FEMA individual assistance not declared for the entire affected region, nonprofits like Hill Country Family Services are carrying much of the financial recovery burden.

Boddie said his organization is ready to keep showing up.

“For those families, when something like this happens, it’s a big hit on your finances,” he said. “We can help step in and bridge that gap for them so that they can get back on their feet.”

The foundation said it may issue additional grants as needs across the region continue to grow.

Hill Country Family Services is located at 114 W. Advogt St. in Boerne. Flood-affected families in the Hill Country counties can register for assistance through a needs assessment at the organization or by clicking here. Both English and Spanish-speaking staff members are available on-site in Boerne.

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