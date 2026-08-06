Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio continues flood relief for Hill Country families

Weeks after major flooding devastated Hill Country communities, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio says help is still available for families trying to recover from losses that include homes, belongings and necessities.

Ada Saenz, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, said the organization has helped more than 1,700 families in Kerrville and Uvalde as residents continue to navigate the aftermath.

“These families immediately needed food. They needed shelter. They needed clothing,” Saenz said. “All of their belongings, all of their possessions, their homes were destroyed. And so they literally had nothing.”

The organization is also asking the community to continue donating supplies. Items can be dropped off at Catholic Charities’ location on 202 W. French Place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Current needs include cleaning supplies for flood-damaged homes and basic hygiene items.

“Catholic Charities serves all,” Saenz explained. “We would never turn anybody away if they’re not a certain religion or for any other reason.”

Saenz said donations have been slower this year compared with last year.

“Thank God there weren’t as many lives lost this year as there were last year,” Saenz said. “So that might be some of the reason why there’s not as much of an awareness of the need in the aftermath.”

For families in Uvalde and Real counties, Catholic Charities is offering financial assistance of up to $1,500 per household. Families can scan the QR code below.

“Or they can come in person and fill out the forms with us, with our iPads and our laptops,” said Saenz. “So there is an assessment; they do have to provide proof that they do live, they are residents of those counties, and we can help them with all of that.”

Catholic Charities' flood relief flyer. (Copyright 2026 by Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio - All rights reserved.)

Saenz said families approved for assistance can receive funds within a week. Needed items include:

Shampoo and conditioner

Body soap

Lotion

Toilet paper and paper towels

Feminine pads

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Deodorant

Laundry detergent

Bottled water

Household bleach

Disinfectant spray or wipes

Mold or mildew removal spray

Multi-purpose cleaners

Sponges

Rubber cleaning gloves

Heavy-duty work gloves

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