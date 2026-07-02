Teen killed in racing crash along SW Military Drive; Neighbors say speeding is ‘a huge issue’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are aware of an ongoing issue with street racing along Southwest Military Drive after the death of a 17-year-old girl who was hit and killed in a crash over the weekend.

Residents in the area said the issue stretches beyond one area.

Jesse Espitia, whose sister Jeanette was killed in August 2025 after being struck while crossing Southeast Military Drive, said witnesses told him the driver was speeding, even though the crash was ruled an accident.

Espitia now cares for Jeanette’s three children and is advocating for better safety initiatives along both Southeast and Southwest Military drives.

“It’s the speeding, the racing,” Espitia said. “It’s all along, southeast, southwest, all the way to the west military. It’s a huge issue, just people speeding.”

At a crossing along Southeast Military Drive, San Antonio resident Rhonda G. said pedestrians often struggle to make it across the street in time to catch the bus.

“It takes a long time to cross even when it says for a pedestrian to go,” Rhonda said. “Because of the speeding, they’re going too fast to stop.”

That issue rings true over on Southwest Military Drive, too.

Moncerrat Martinez Maldonando, 17, was killed on Sunday, June 28, when a person police said was racing hit and killed her on Southwest Military Drive near Mango Avenue.

Police said 19-year-old Vynzell McGarity was charged with reckless driving after investigators said he was racing near the area when he hit and killed Maldonado.

“I feel for that family. It breaks my heart,” Espitia said.

San Antonio police said they have responded to at least four racing-related crashes on Southwest Military so far this year, but tracking the calls can be difficult because incidents may be reported as “racing,” “reckless driving,” or other descriptions.

The San Antonio Police Department said two of those incidents injured people and three of the incidents resulted in a person dying.

Espitia said he hopes more crosswalks are built and that drivers slow down.

“It’s for the safety of pedestrians,” Espitia said. “It’s just gonna keep happening.”

Police said they are aware of street racing in the area and are ensuring officers are patrolling Southwest Military Drive.

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