How 15 new parks help Uvalde heal four years after Robb Elementary School shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Four years after the Robb Elementary School shooting, Zachary Rodriguez has watched his children explore the new playgrounds built across Uvalde to honor the victims.

For Rodriguez’s family, the parks are more than a place to play.

“As they’re having a great time, they see the names (of the victims) on these tables to remind them that they are also with them everywhere they go and at every park so that they are all with us no matter where we’re at and what we’re doing,” Rodriguez said.

Fifteen new parks have been built across Uvalde through a partnership with El Progreso Memorial Library, national nonprofit KABOOM! and ideas42.

Each park includes a memorial remembering the names of the 21 lives lost on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School.

Rodriguez says he’s already seeing more picnics and birthday parties at the parks — small but meaningful signs the community is rebuilding.

Tammie Sinclair, director at El Progreso Memorial Library, said the shift has been hard to miss.

“There are people in our parks again, and that is something that has been incredible to see,” Sinclair said.

In the last month, KABOOM! received a new $1 million grant through the Trust in Practice Awards, presented by the Aspen Institute and Allstate. It plans to use the funds to support local events, community programs, and shared spaces in Uvalde.

“I think through the biggest piece for me, and being a part of that, is just witnessing that growth in the community, and that means the most to me,” Sinclair said.

Rodriguez said the physical upgrades to the parks have made a real difference for families.

“These parks, again, they’re brighter, bigger, and now they got more cushion on these mulch areas because before it was straight ground,” he said. “And I mean, you fall, you will feel it for sure, but now you’ve got a little cushion underneath.”

Representatives with KABOOM! say they plan to continue their work in Uvalde, bringing families together while honoring the 21 lives lost.

Here is the full list of playgrounds:

DeLeon, 525 Augustin St

Uvalde Dual Language Academy (Playground), 224 N Benson Rd

Morales, 615 Studer St.

Batesville (Playground), 496 Garden St, Batesville

Esperanza, 500 N Grove St

West End/Jardin de los Heroes, S Farrar St

Studer Street, 10 Studer St.

Loma Vista, Benson & Pecan St

Sansome, Milam St and N Getty St

Dalton, 600 N 4th St

Uvalde Dual Language Academy (Multi-Sport Court), 224 N Benson Rd

Batesville (Multi-Sport Court), 496 Garden St, Batesville

St. Phillips, 343 N Getty St

Mustache Park/El Bigote Park, 100 Retama Dr

Memorial Park, 76 E Main St

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