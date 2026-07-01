San Antonio mother praises new one-stop shop workforce institute at Alamo Colleges

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in Alamo Colleges’ history, the school will offer a one-stop shop for access to career training.

The new Alamo Technical Institute will offer short-term credentials in high-demand careers.

“I was looking for a career, but I need something fast and something efficient because I’m a single mother of four, so I don’t have a lot of time on my hands to be going back to college,” Maria Jimenez said.

Jimenez, 35, looked at many programs but eventually chose the Alamo Technical Institute. She loved that it was a short-term training program that also offers coaching to help students land jobs in a tough economy.

She said the flexible schedule was perfect for working adults, and the program is accessible year-round, at multiple locations, in person, online, or hybrid.

The program offers training, GED and ESL pathways, as well as stackable credentials. It’s designed for adults who want to switch careers and need guidance in addition to training.

“They opened so many doors for me that I’m forever thankful,” Jimenez said.

After her training, Jimenez obtained a job as a medical assistant at University Health.

“An eight-hour job Monday to Friday, weekends off, like I couldn’t ask for anything more that my kids deserve,” Jimenez said.

Healthcare is one of the industries that the program feeds into.

“We have lots of healthcare partners that are looking for employees. Also, in transportation and logistics, a CDL license in particular, could be IT, could be construction, manufacturing,” said Mike Flores, high service chancellor for the Alamo Colleges District.

Flores said partnerships with other programs, such as SA Ready to Work, Adult Education and Literacy, and Workforce Pell, can lead to high-paying careers.

“They’ll connect you and support you with a success coach outside the classroom as well as working with trainers in the classroom,” Flores said. “Then we’re going to work to ensure, either through current partnerships with employers, to be able to get a job.”

Flores said the program uses state funds from House Bill 8 to provide grants to its students to pay for short-term training.

Those short-term credentials and certifications are typically 15 weeks or less, but sometimes that’s all someone needs to land their dream job.

“It feels amazing not to be living check by check. It feels good to provide for your kids,” Jimenez said through tears. “Now he’s like, ‘Hey, mama wanna go into the healthcare career with you.’ So it feels amazing that he looks up to me and that he’s proud of me.”

Jimenez hopes others will take advantage so they can feel the same sense of pride.

Anyone interested in the program can visit the website or call 210-485-0500.

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