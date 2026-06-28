How to protect your (and your child's) identity after a data breach

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Schools have become a new favorite target for identity thieves, according to cybersecurity experts.

Data breaches are often a common occurrence for adults, but after a breach occurred at Alamo Heights Independent School District, KSAT wanted to find out what parents can do to protect their children’s identities. Spoiler alert: the same set of advice applies.

When data breaches occur, cybercriminals often seek personal information to sell on the dark web, according to cybersecurity and information technology executive Cindi Carter.

Because of the amount of information that schools must collect on a student, and the length of time information must be maintained, Carter said that makes school districts like Alamo Heights ISD a prime target.

“These institutions hold decades of information about a student: their social security number, their date of birth, medical information, as well as financial information. Payment cards are on file to pay for school lunches, immunization data to make sure students stay healthy,” Carter said. “All of that information is a very rich target for cyber criminals.”

KSAT reached out to Alamo Heights ISD to ask whether any information about minors was accessed as part of the breach, but did not hear back in time for publication.

If you receive a notification that you or your child has been a victim of a data breach, Carter said it is not a reason to panic, but it should be a wake-up call.

Identity theft may not happen immediately after a data breach, but a breach should warn you that it could happen.

That’s why Carter said it is important to stay vigilant about protecting your identity.

“Exposure lasts and lingers for a very long time,” she said. “It’s not just days.”

Carter said you shouldn’t wait until a breach happens to think about protecting your identity, and you don’t even have to wait until your 18th birthday.

“Believe it or not, you can actually freeze a child’s credit report just like you can in adults,” Carter said. “That way, nothing can be opened in that child’s name without contacting the parent.”

A credit report is what is used by lenders to determine whether you are approved for new accounts, such as a loan or credit card. If your credit report is “frozen,” experts said opening a new account is significantly more difficult.

To freeze your credit report, visit the websites for all three credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion.

Texas Cyber Command, a state agency dedicated to cybersecurity, also recommends any Texan whose information may have been exposed during a data breach take the following steps:

Change your passwords and turn on two-factor authentication (2FA), especially for banking, email, and social media. 2FA adds a second layer of protection, like a code sent to your phone.

Use a password manager as a secure place to create and store separate passwords for each account.

Keep an eye on your accounts. Review your recent bank and credit card statements and your credit reports for charges or accounts you don’t recognize. Report anything suspicious to your bank or the credit bureau immediately.

Place a free fraud alert on your credit file via Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. This notifies lenders to take extra steps to confirm your identity.

Carter stressed that these steps are free and can prevent identity theft. Additionally, she said institutions will often offer free identity monitoring to people impacted, which she suggested people take advantage of.

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