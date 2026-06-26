26K+ people impacted by data breach at Alamo Heights ISD, Texas attorney general says

SAN ANTONIO – More than 26,000 people were impacted by a data breach at Alamo Heights Independent School District, according to data security reports from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

The information compromised includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and bank and medical information, according to Paxton’s office.

The data breach is tied to a recent ransomware attack that caused a temporary network outage, Alamo Heights ISD said in a statement. The district said its network has since been restored.

Alamo Heights ISD also said it has notified the people affected by the breach.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends anyone affected by a data breach to visit its website for steps to protect their information.

The FTC also encourages people affected to check credit reports for new inquiries or lines of credit, activate fraud alerts on credit cards and report suspected fraud as soon as its noticed.

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