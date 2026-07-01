Nearly 73,000 Texas Education Freedom Accounts to receive first funding payments July 1

FILE: A student takes notes during class on August 23, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 73,000 Texas families in the state’s new school choice program are set to receive their first Texas Education Freedom Account funding Wednesday.

Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock said the rollout is the nation’s largest first-year launch of a school choice program.

Recommended Videos

>> What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts, the foundation of the state’s new school choice law

Families with homeschool students and other eligible nonpublic students will receive the full $2,000 annual award on July 1, according to a news release from the comptroller’s office.

Private school students will receive their awards in installments. The first 25% will be available July 1, followed by another 25% on Oct. 1. The remaining 50% is scheduled to be distributed in February.

The Texas Education Freedom Account program is part of Texas’ broader school choice effort, which allows qualifying families to receive funding for approved education-related costs. The next round of funding for private school students is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Families who were awarded funding before June 22 have until July 15 to choose a participating school. Schools then have until July 31 to confirm enrollment through the Texas Education Freedom Accounts portal.

Also launching July 1 is the Texas Education Freedom Accounts Marketplace, an online platform where participating families can use program funds to purchase approved educational products and services directly. Click here for more information.