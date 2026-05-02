Wembanyama says Spurs are ‘locked in’ ahead of second-round matchup against Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO – The Timberwolves proved to the world why they’re still in the playoffs on Thursday. Not only did they invest in the “next man up” mentality — they executed that mentality.

The Spurs admit they have to prepare for a bigger challenge.

“Portland is a pretty straightforward team. They’re on one end of the spectrum of NBA teams, so it requires a lot of resilience to keep pushing through,” said Spurs center, forward and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama said he’s looking forward to playing the Timberwolves.

>> SCHEDULE: Spurs at home to start second round of playoffs

“We’re locked in. We know it’s going to be even harder than the first series,” he said.

Spurs head coach and finalist for the 2026 Coach of the Year award Mitch Johnson said his team is disciplined and ready for the challenge.

“The guys have been great in terms of their preparation and what we’ve asked of them,” Johnson said. “I believe this next series will test us more than anything we’ve gone through this year.”

The Spurs are using their home-court advantage to start the series off right.

Game 1 of the second round is Monday, May 4. The time is to be determined.

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