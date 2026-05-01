San Antonio Spurs draw Minnesota Timberwolves in second round of NBA playoffs

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama reacts after a play during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers, in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to their Game 6 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will advance to face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals next week.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Monday, May 4 at the Frost Bank Center.

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What Minnesota will bring to San Antonio in terms of personnel remains less certain. All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has been out with a knee injury he suffered during Game 4 of the Denver series.

While the injury isn’t considered season-ending, Edwards’ availability for the Spurs series is unclear.

In his absence, reserve guard Ayo Dosunmu has stepped up and averaged 21.8 points per postseason game despite, himself, missing Thursday night’s Game 6. Center Rudy Gobert continues to anchor Minnesota’s interior, averaging 10.7 rebounds through six playoff games thus far.

During the regular season, the Spurs lost two of three games to the Timberwolves. Their most recent meeting came on Jan. 17, a 126–123 San Antonio win.

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