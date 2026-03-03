All election results for the San Antonio area and Texas for March 3, 2026, Democrat and Republican primaries

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.
Area races
Votes
%
Robert Hutton (R)
Grant Luckman (R)
Clint Rodriguez (R)
Randy Watt (R)
Votes
%
Russell "Rusty" Prasifka *(R)
Roger Pawelek (R)
Clint Powell (R)
Votes
%
Dennis Fitzgerald (R)
Susan Junker (R)
Kim Manglberger (R)
Votes
%
Alma Baker (R)
Jessica Salinas (R)
Paula (Maier) Swinney (R)
Votes
%
Beverly Schmidt *(R)
Mickie Towers Carnes (R)
Votes
%
Deb Hindman(R)
Kristen H. Hoyt(R)
Kayne Parrish(R)
Votes
%
Ryan Bourbon-Stuart(R)
Garrison G. Maurer(R)
Leann Miller(R)
Romelle "Mell" Walkup(R)
Votes
%
Steve Minus(R)
Steven Rollins(R)
John Stratemann(R)
Votes
%
Tom Clark*(R)
Mark Long(R)
Susan L. "Susie" Patterson(R)
Votes
%
Storri Aguilar(R)
Timothy Davis(R)
Barbara Harrell(R)
Naomi Narvaiz(R)
Rosa Isela Torres-Lopez(R)
Votes
%
Martha Alicia Gomez Ponce *(D)
Marion Boyd (D)
Frank "Frankie" Ponce (D)
Votes
%
Marciela G. Gonzalez *(D)
Christina B. Cruz (D)
Votes
%
Claudia Ortiz McDaniel *(D)
David Briseno (D)
Ida Miranda De Leon
Votes
%
Alonso Lupe Carmona *(D)
Michael Camarillo (D)
Alex "Gator" Garza (D)
Joey Rivera (D)
Votes
%
Valerie Rubalcaba *(D)
Danny Estrada (D)
Votes
%
Alfredo "Beef" Martinez *(D)
Mirtha Cervantez Hernandez (D)
Votes
%
Rochelle Lozano Camacho *(D)
Mary Moore (D)
Votes
%
Delma Aguirre (D)
Anthony Vasquez (D)
Votes
%
Mario Martinez *(D)
Jose "Yapi" Gutierrez (D)
Joe Waligura (D)
Votes
%
Danny Cano *(D)
Roy J. Kallio (D)
Votes
%
Shanna Gates *(D)
Richard Gandrara (D)
Votes
%
Shane Brzozowski *(R)
Robert (Bobby) Tomas (R)
Votes
%
Cody Mikulencak (R)
Jonathan Richter (R)
Votes
%
William "Bill" Squires III*(R)
John Green (R)
Votes
%
Ronnie Clark(R)
Noah Webster(R)
Votes
%
Allison Heyward(R)
Jim Wolverton(R)
Votes
%
Stephen Germann*(R)
Mark Allen(R)
Joel Hicks(R)
Votes
%
Sheryl Sachtleben*(R)
Willie Ybarra(R)
Votes
%
Wade J. Hedtke *(R)
Rita Jordan (R)
Votes
%
Rebecca "Becky" Bartosch (R)
Erma Gonzales (R)
Votes
%
Benny Lyssy *(R)
Travis Culpepper (R)
Tyler Witte (R)
Votes
%
Wes Gisler *(R)
Robert "Robbie" Busselman (R)
Votes
%
Trent Anthony Enriquez *(R)
Delmiro Ray Villanueva Jr.(R)
Votes
%
Roselee C. Bailey (R)
Antonio C. Lopez (R)
Votes
%
Shane Stolarczyk*(R)
Ricky Gleason(R)
Besa Martin(R)
Votes
%
Sheryl D'Spain*(R)
Susanne Presley(R)
Votes
%
Andra Wisian*(R)
Richard W. Elkins(R)
J.C. Taylor(R)
Votes
%
Chad Alan Carpenter *(R)
Brett D'Spain (R)
Votes
%
Dave Neighbor*(R)
Vince Robisheaux(R)
Votes
%
Debby S. Hudson *(R)
Jon "JT" Tipton (R)
Votes
%
Tom Jones (R)
James "Jack" Stewart (R)
Votes
%
Brett L. Ferguson(R)
Thomas J. Hurt(R)
Robert Hunter Moose(R)
Deborah Perry(R)
William Tatsch(R)
Votes
%
Amber Longenbaugh (R)
Eunavae Baublit Tonroy (R)
Votes
%
Carl Berthold (R)
Denise Vela (R)
Votes
%
George Baroody(R)
Brenda Hughes(R)
Clay Lambert(R)
Wayne Uecker(R)
Votes
%
Rich Paces *(R)
Mike Allen (R)
Votes
%
Randy Murphy (R)
Guy "Bubba" Walters (R)
Votes
%
Taylor Robertson *(R)
Frank J. Bigler (R)
Votes
%
Devan Burns (R)
Sylvia R. Foraker (R)
Christine Martinez (R)
Don Harris (R)
Votes
%
Leodoro "Lolo" Martinez III*(D)
Joel Rodriguez Jr.(D)
Votes
%
Maria "Mary" Perez *(D)
Isaac Martinez (D)
Votes
%
Bryancy Adams (R)
Sonny Aldaco (R)
Votes
%
Joaquin "Jack" Alba *(D)
Ricardo "Poche" Garza (D)
Votes
%
Albert Aguero (D)
Manuel "Quate" Rodriguez (D)
Votes
%
Ernesto "Neto" Ramirez *(D)
Jose Javier Garcia (D)
Votes
%
Raul Garcia Jr.(D)
Daniel G. Martinez (D)
Rene Sobrevilla (D)
Votes
%
Ramsey English Cantu *(D)
Gerardo "Jerry" Morales (D)
Domingo "Mingo" Rodriguez Jr.(D)
Votes
%
Sandy Sanchez Kidd (D)
Leopoldo "Polo" Vielma (D)
Votes
%
Yolanda Perales Ramon *(D)
Poleth M. Gonzalez (D)
Mario Cruz (D)
Votes
%
Rosanna "Roxi" Rios *(D)
Rosy Cantu (D)
Votes
%
Hector Canales (D)
Alejandro Esquivel (D)
Maribel Garcia-Rodriguez (D)
Anilu Morales-Gonzalez (D)
Rudy Villalpando (D)
Votes
%
Lidia Montes (R)
Alicia Rodriguez (R)
Votes
%
Ernie Leija *(D)
Juan Guardiola (D)
Votes
%
Gerardo Apolinar (D)
Antonio Gonzalez (D)
Brianna Salas (D)
Alfredo "Freddy" Sotelo (D)
Votes
%
Maximo G. Quintanilla Jr.*(R)
James Naylor (R)
Votes
%
Kimberly Bermea(R)
Cindy Modgling Everett(R)
Jessica A. Walden(R)
Votes
%
Larry Sittre *(R)
John V. Garza (R)
Votes
%
Bill Terry Tschirhart Jr.*(R)
Michael Barr(R)
Votes
%
Lainey Franklin (R)
Teresa Koch (R)
Michael Sanchez (R)
Votes
%
Victoria Duhring(R)
Rene Nolasco(R)
Emma Gonzales Trimble(R)
John Yeackle(R)
Votes
%
Donna Williams *(R)
Crystal Meyer (R)
Votes
%
Sherman J. Mumme (R)
Efrain Nevarez (R)
Raul Valdez (R)
Votes
%
Mariano Pargas Jr.*(D)
Diana Olvedo-Karau (D)
Simon E. Ortiz (D)
Anthony Mark Silva (D)
Votes
%
Wayne Everett (R)
Gay Smallwood Fagile (R)
Idalia "Dolly" Schultz (R)
Joe F. Suarez (R)
Laura Ligocky (R)
Votes
%
Aide Escamilla (D)
Raul T. Flores (D)
Juan Gonzales (D)
Votes
%
Evangelina "Vangie" Lozano-Nava (R)
J.J. Suarez (R)
Julio Valdez (R)
Votes
%
Michael Contreras (D)
Ronald Rodriguez (D)
Ramona Esquivel Southward (D)
Votes
%
Ronald "Ronnie' Garza (D)
Juan "Johnny" Guzman (D)
Votes
%
Roland Sanchez *(D)
Claudia Rodriguez (D)
Votes
%
Lewis G. Owens Jr.*(D)
Bruno J. Lozano (D)
Votes
%
Teresa Esther Chapoy *(R)
Adriana Acosta (R)
Votes
%
Rey Robles (R)
Antonio "Tony" Rodriguez (R)
Votes
%
Juan Carlos Vazquez *(D)
Rose M. Castro (D)
Votes
%
Gustavo "Gus" Flores *(D)
Generosa "Janie" Ramon (D)
Votes
%
Mario Bosquez (R)
Christian Martinez (R)
Votes
%
J. Randel Dissler *(R)
Danny Musquiz (R)
Votes
%
Maria "Mari" Acosta (R)
Ashly Vicuna (R)
Votes
%
Loida S. Arellano (D)
Juan Roberto Martinez (D)
Votes
%
Michael Monreal (R)
Brenda Trevino (R)
Votes
%
Connie Terry *(R)
Joel Bellinger (R)
Votes
%
Jesse Gonzales *(D)
Alberto Gonzales (D)
Jose Joe Uribes (D)
Votes
%
Raul G. Gomez *(D)
Matthew Matt Martinez (D)
Oscar Muzquiz (D)
Votes
%
Florencio Flo Melendrez *(D)
Frankie Bosquez (D)
Ernesto Bird Najera (D)
Votes
%
Paula Mae Deleon *(D)
Joseph Adam (D)
Votes
%
Rosie Espinosa Briseno *(D)
Jose L. Arredondo Jr.(D)
Sandy Melendrez (D)
Eric Ruiz (D)
Votes
%
Mike Amoles *(D)
Cindy Mata (D)
Votes
%
Luis E. Hinojosa *(D)
Jesse M. Lopez (D)
Votes
%
Susie Bermea *(D)
Robert Castillo Jr. (D)
Tuesday’s midterm primary elections may not be as headline-grabbing as the presidential election every four years, but the results of this election will have a major impact in Bexar County, Texas and Washington, D.C.
In the primary election, voters will decide the Republican and Democratic candidates who will be on the ballot in November’s general election.
To advance past a primary election, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote in their respective party’s race. If no one secures a majority vote, the two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the May 26 runoff election for the nomination.
Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu above to find the specific election you’re interested in.
- Key Races
- Bexar County
- U.S. House
- U.S. Senate
- Statewide offices
- Texas House
- Texas Senate
- Area races
- Judicial
- State Board of Education
Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
