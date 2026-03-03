All election results for the San Antonio area and Texas for March 3, 2026, Democrat and Republican primaries

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.

Tuesday’s midterm primary elections may not be as headline-grabbing as the presidential election every four years, but the results of this election will have a major impact in Bexar County, Texas and Washington, D.C.

In the primary election, voters will decide the Republican and Democratic candidates who will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

To advance past a primary election, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote in their respective party’s race. If no one secures a majority vote, the two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the May 26 runoff election for the nomination.

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu above to find the specific election you’re interested in.

Key Races

Bexar County

U.S. House

U.S. Senate

Statewide offices

Texas House

Texas Senate

Area races

Judicial

State Board of Education

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.