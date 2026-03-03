Skip to main content
Politics

Election results: Key races to watch in March 2026 primary

John Cornyn vs. Ken Paxton; Jasmine Crockett vs. James Talarico; Tony Gonzales vs. Brandon Herrera; Peter Sakai vs. Ron Nirenberg; open Bexar DA seat

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

. (KSAT)

Election results will begin populating on KSAT.com after 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Watch live coverage on KSAT.com/plus from 7 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Key Races

U.S. Senator (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

John Cornyn
John Cornyn*(R)
00%
John O. Adefope
John O. Adefope(R)
00%
Anna Bender
Anna Bender(R)
00%
Virgil John Bierschwale
Virgil John Bierschwale(R)
00%
Sara Canady
Sara Canady(R)
00%
Wesley Hunt
Wesley Hunt(R)
00%
Gulrez "Gus" Khan
Gulrez "Gus" Khan(R)
00%
Ken Paxton
Ken Paxton(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Senator (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett(D)
00%
Ahmad R. Hassan
Ahmad R. Hassan(D)
00%
James Talarico
James Talarico(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Governor (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Greg Abbott
Greg Abbott*(R)
00%
R.F. "Bob" Achgill
R.F. "Bob" Achgill(R)
00%
Evelyn Brooks
Evelyn Brooks(R)
00%
Pete "Doc" Chambers
Pete "Doc" Chambers(R)
00%
Charles Andrew Crouch
Charles Andrew Crouch(R)
00%
Arturo Espinosa
Arturo Espinosa(R)
00%
Mark V. Goloby
Mark V. Goloby(R)
00%
Kenneth Hyde
Kenneth Hyde(R)
00%
Stephen Samuelson
Stephen Samuelson(R)
00%
Ronnie Tullos
Ronnie Tullos(R)
00%
Nathaniel Welch
Nathaniel Welch(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Governor (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Patricia Abrego
Patricia Abrego(D)
00%
Jose Navarro Balbuena
Jose Navarro Balbuena(D)
00%
Chris Bell
Chris Bell(D)
00%
Bobby Cole
Bobby Cole(D)
00%
Carlton W. Hart
Carlton W. Hart(D)
00%
Gina Hinojosa
Gina Hinojosa(D)
00%
Zach Vance
Zach Vance(D)
00%
Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz
Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz(D)
00%
Andrew White
Andrew White(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Lt. Governor (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Patrick
Dan Patrick*(R)
00%
Perla Muñoz Hopkins
Perla Muñoz Hopkins(R)
00%
Timothy Mabry
Timothy Mabry(R)
00%
Esala Wueschner
Esala Wueschner(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Lt. Governor (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Vikki Goodwin
Vikki Goodwin(D)
00%
Courtney Head
Courtney Head(D)
00%
Marcos Isaias Velez
Marcos Isaias Velez(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Attorney General (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Joan Huffman
Joan Huffman(R)
00%
Mayes Middleton
Mayes Middleton(R)
00%
Aaron Reitz
Aaron Reitz(R)
00%
Chip Roy
Chip Roy(R)
00%

Attorney General (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Anthony "Tony" Box
Anthony "Tony" Box(D)
00%
Joe Jaworski
Joe Jaworski(D)
00%
Nathan Johnson
Nathan Johnson(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Agriculture Commissioner (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sid Miller
Sid Miller*(R)
00%
Nate Sheets
Nate Sheets(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Peter Sakai
Peter Sakai*(D)
00%
Ron Nirenberg
Ron Nirenberg(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. District Attorney (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

James "Jim" Bethke
James "Jim" Bethke(D)
00%
Meredith M. Chacon
Meredith M. Chacon(D)
00%
Luz Elena Chapa
Luz Elena Chapa(D)
00%
Jane Davis
Jane Davis(D)
00%
Veronica I. Legarreta
Veronica I. Legarreta(D)
00%
Shannon Locke
Shannon Locke(D)
00%
Meli Carrion Powers
Meli Carrion Powers(D)
00%
Oscar Salinas
Oscar Salinas(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 15 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ada Cuellar
Ada Cuellar(D)
00%
Bobby Pulido
Bobby Pulido(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 398)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 21 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Daniel W. Betts
Daniel W. Betts(R)
00%
Jason Cahill
Jason Cahill(R)
00%
Jacques DuBose
Jacques DuBose(R)
00%
Zeke Enriquez
Zeke Enriquez(R)
00%
Weston Martinez
Weston Martinez(R)
00%
Paul Rojas
Paul Rojas(R)
00%
Kyle Sinclair
Kyle Sinclair(R)
00%
Mark Teixeira
Mark Teixeira(R)
00%
Heather Tessmer
Heather Tessmer(R)
00%
James "Trey" Trainor III
James "Trey" Trainor III(R)
00%
Peggy McCormick Wardlaw
Peggy McCormick Wardlaw(R)
00%
Mike Wheeler
Mike Wheeler(R)
00%

U.S. Representative, Dist. 21 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Kristin Hook
Kristin Hook(D)
00%
Gary Taylor
Gary Taylor(D)
00%
Regina Vanburg
Regina Vanburg(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1,019)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 23 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales*(R)
00%
Keith Barton
Keith Barton(R)
00%
Brandon Herrera
Brandon Herrera(R)
00%
Francisco "Quico" Canseco
Francisco "Quico" Canseco(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative, Dist. 23 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Gretel Enck
Gretel Enck(D)
00%
Santos Limon
Santos Limon(D)
00%
Bruce Richardson
Bruce Richardson(D)
00%
Katy Padilla Stout
Katy Padilla Stout(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1,241)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 35 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Maureen Galindo
Maureen Galindo(D)
00%
Johnny C. Garcia
Johnny C. Garcia(D)
00%
John Lira
John Lira(D)
00%
Whitney Masterson-Moyes
Whitney Masterson-Moyes(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 915)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 35 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Randy Adams
Randy Adams(R)
00%
Josh Cortez
Josh Cortez(R)
00%
Carlos De La Cruz
Carlos De La Cruz(R)
00%
Mark Eberwine
Mark Eberwine(R)
00%
Jay Furman
Jay Furman(R)
00%
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway(R)
00%
Ryan Krause
Ryan Krause(R)
00%
Larry La Rose
Larry La Rose(R)
00%
Rod Lingsch
Rod Lingsch(R)
00%
John Lujan
John Lujan(R)
00%
Steven Wright
Steven Wright(R)
00%

State Representative, Dist. 118 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jorge Borrego
Jorge Borrego(R)
00%
Desi Martinez
Desi Martinez(R)
00%
Joe Shellhart
Joe Shellhart(R)
00%

State Representative, Dist. 125 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ricardo "Rick" Martinez
Ricardo "Rick" Martinez(R)
00%
Chuck Mercer IV
Chuck Mercer IV(R)
00%

State Representative, Dist. 125 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Adrian Reyna
Adrian Reyna(D)
00%
Carlos Antonio Raymond
Carlos Antonio Raymond(D)
00%
Donovon Rodriguez
Donovon Rodriguez(D)
00%
Michelle Barrientes Vela
Michelle Barrientes Vela(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

Bexar Co. Court at Law #13 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez*(D)
00%
Alicia "Ali" Perez
Alicia "Ali" Perez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #14 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlo Rodriguez Key
Carlo Rodriguez Key*(D)
00%
Audrey Martinez
Audrey Martinez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Tuesday’s midterm primary elections may not be as headline-grabbing as the presidential election every four years, but the results of this election will have a major impact in Bexar County, Texas and Washington, D.C.

In the primary election, voters will decide the Republican and Democratic candidates who will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

To advance past a primary election, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote in their respective party’s race. If no one secures a majority vote, the two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the May 26 runoff election for the nomination.

U.S. Senate

The marquee matchup for this year’s election is the race for U.S. Senate, a seat currently held by John Cornyn.

Sen. Cornyn is hoping to be elected to his fifth term in office but will first need to fend off Republican primary challenges from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, as well as consultant John O. Adefope, Anna Bender, Navy veteran Virgil Bierschwale, small business owner Sara Canady and Lubbock-area businessman Gulrez “Gus” Khan.

President Donald Trump is often a kingmaker in Republican primaries. He has stopped short of endorsing a candidate in this race, but said that Cornyn, Paxton and Hunt are strong candidates. He invited all three to his press conference in Corpus Christi on the last day of early voting.

With a large number of candidates on the ballot — three of whom have won in Texas before — this race could lead to a runoff.

The Democrats have high-profile candidates of their own on the ballot in March, hoping for their chance in November to be the first Democrat in Texas to win statewide in more than 30 years.

>> WATCH NEXT: Will national media exposure for Talarico tilt scales against Crockett in US Senate primary?

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and former San Antonio teacher/state Rep. James Talarico have each been shown as leaders in the race according to recent polls. They’ll also have to fend off Houston-area real estate broker Ahmad R. Hassan.

U.S. Senators are elected for six-year terms. All Texas voters will have this race on their ballot.

All U.S. and state Rep. seats are up for election in 2026.

Congressional District 21

Only two people, Congressman Chip Roy and former Congressman Lamar Smith, have held this seat in the last 40 years.

That’s one reason Congressional District 21, which includes much of north San Antonio, some of Austin’s suburbs and parts of the Hill Country, has garnered attention this primary season.

Roy is leaving the U.S. House to make a run for the state AG’s office. Twelve Republicans are on the primary ballot for the open seat:

  • Lawyer Daniel Betts
  • Oil and gas business owner Jason Cahill
  • Former Boerne city councilman Jacques DuBose
  • Former Marine Zeke Enriquez
  • San Antonio resident Weston Martinez
  • Business owner Peggy McCormick Wardlaw
  • Army veteran Paul Rojas
  • Former MLB player Mark Teixeira
  • Kendall County lawyer Heather Tessmer
  • Former general counsel for the Texas Secretary of State and the Texas Republican Party James “Trey” Trainor III
  • Kendall County Republican Party chairman Mike Wheeler

Kyle Sinclair, whose name will appear on the ballot, suspended his campaign and endorsed Teixeira.

Teixeira also won the endorsement of Trump.

>> HEAR FROM THE CANDIDATES: 14 candidates crowd primary race for Texas Congressional District 21

Three Democratic candidates are in the running for their chance at becoming the first Democrat to win the district in 48 years.

Two years ago, Kristin Hook ran unopposed in the primary for District 21 and garnered 36% of the vote against Roy in the November 2024 general election.

Hook faces first-time primary candidates in teacher Gary Taylor and psychologist Regina Vanburg.

Congressional District 23

One of the most-watched U.S. House races in the country is Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which includes roughly 800 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, stretching from San Antonio to El Paso.

Texas Congressional District 23. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On the Republican side, Congressman Tony Gonzales faces a rematch against a popular YouTuber Brandon Herrera.

In the last election, Herrera took Gonzales to a runoff that ended with a roughly 400-vote difference.

A GOP runoff could be in store again as former congressman Francisco “Quico” Canseco hopes to win votes, as will business owner Keith Barton.

Four Democrats — former National Park Service employee Gretel Enck, Del Rio civil engineer Santos Limon, former accountant Bruce Richardson and lawyer Katy Padilla Stout — are running for their party’s nomination.

>> HEAR FROM THE CANDIDATES: Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads into a high-stakes primary as incumbent Tony Gonzales faces controversy

In recent history, the district has been competitive, flipping every few years through the early 2000s. But in the last decade, there has been a strong Republican hold on the seat.

Gonzales is running for his fourth term in office. Last fall, KSAT Investigates first reported the suicide of his Uvalde-based aide, Regina Santos-Aviles.

Gonzales has been accused of having an affair with Santos-Aviles by the woman’s husband and has refused to answer questions about it for months. Last month, sexually explicit text messages between the two were made public by a former staffer and Santos-Aviles’ husband.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Gonzales, but several Republican lawmakers have called for Gonzales’ resignation, including the other three Republican candidates in this race.

Bexar County Judge and DA

The headliner among Bexar County races is the county judge primary, where incumbent Judge Peter Sakai will be facing former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg in the Democratic primary.

Either Sakai or Nirenberg will face Republican Patrick Von Dohlen in November. Van Dohlen does not have a primary opponent.

Eight Democratic candidates are running to replace Joe Gonzales as the next Bexar County District Attorney. Gonzales is not seeking re-election.

James “Jim” Bethke is the executive director of the county’s managed assigned counsel. Meli Carrión Powers, a prosecutor with more than two decades of experience, serves as Family Violence Division Chief at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Meredith Chacon has more than 22 years of courtroom experience as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. Luz Elena Chapa, a former Fourth Court of Appeals judge, announced her candidacy last November.

Jane Davis, who is currently the chief of the juvenile sections at the DA’s office, sports nearly three decades as a prosecutor going into the race. Veronica Legarreta, who announced her candidacy in October, has worked as a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney.

Longtime criminal defense attorney Shannon Locke threw his hat into the race last November. Oscar Salinas brings more than 10 years of experience as a prosecutor to the Bexar County DA race.

The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the November election and face Republican Ashley Foster and Independent Jason Wolff, who are both running unopposed.

Other important Bexar County races include Justices of the Peace, judges, County Clerk and District Clerk.

