Election results: Key races to watch in March 2026 primary

Tuesday’s midterm primary elections may not be as headline-grabbing as the presidential election every four years, but the results of this election will have a major impact in Bexar County, Texas and Washington, D.C.

In the primary election, voters will decide the Republican and Democratic candidates who will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

To advance past a primary election, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote in their respective party’s race. If no one secures a majority vote, the two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the May 26 runoff election for the nomination.

U.S. Senate

The marquee matchup for this year’s election is the race for U.S. Senate, a seat currently held by John Cornyn.

Sen. Cornyn is hoping to be elected to his fifth term in office but will first need to fend off Republican primary challenges from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, as well as consultant John O. Adefope, Anna Bender, Navy veteran Virgil Bierschwale, small business owner Sara Canady and Lubbock-area businessman Gulrez “Gus” Khan.

President Donald Trump is often a kingmaker in Republican primaries. He has stopped short of endorsing a candidate in this race, but said that Cornyn, Paxton and Hunt are strong candidates. He invited all three to his press conference in Corpus Christi on the last day of early voting.

With a large number of candidates on the ballot — three of whom have won in Texas before — this race could lead to a runoff.

The Democrats have high-profile candidates of their own on the ballot in March, hoping for their chance in November to be the first Democrat in Texas to win statewide in more than 30 years.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and former San Antonio teacher/state Rep. James Talarico have each been shown as leaders in the race according to recent polls. They’ll also have to fend off Houston-area real estate broker Ahmad R. Hassan.

U.S. Senators are elected for six-year terms. All Texas voters will have this race on their ballot.

All U.S. and state Rep. seats are up for election in 2026.

Congressional District 21

Only two people, Congressman Chip Roy and former Congressman Lamar Smith, have held this seat in the last 40 years.

That’s one reason Congressional District 21, which includes much of north San Antonio, some of Austin’s suburbs and parts of the Hill Country, has garnered attention this primary season.

Roy is leaving the U.S. House to make a run for the state AG’s office. Twelve Republicans are on the primary ballot for the open seat:

Lawyer Daniel Betts

Oil and gas business owner Jason Cahill

Former Boerne city councilman Jacques DuBose

Former Marine Zeke Enriquez

San Antonio resident Weston Martinez

Business owner Peggy McCormick Wardlaw

Army veteran Paul Rojas

Former MLB player Mark Teixeira

Kendall County lawyer Heather Tessmer

Former general counsel for the Texas Secretary of State and the Texas Republican Party James “Trey” Trainor III

Kendall County Republican Party chairman Mike Wheeler

Kyle Sinclair, whose name will appear on the ballot, suspended his campaign and endorsed Teixeira.

Teixeira also won the endorsement of Trump.

Three Democratic candidates are in the running for their chance at becoming the first Democrat to win the district in 48 years.

Two years ago, Kristin Hook ran unopposed in the primary for District 21 and garnered 36% of the vote against Roy in the November 2024 general election.

Hook faces first-time primary candidates in teacher Gary Taylor and psychologist Regina Vanburg.

Congressional District 23

One of the most-watched U.S. House races in the country is Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which includes roughly 800 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, stretching from San Antonio to El Paso.

Texas Congressional District 23. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On the Republican side, Congressman Tony Gonzales faces a rematch against a popular YouTuber Brandon Herrera.

In the last election, Herrera took Gonzales to a runoff that ended with a roughly 400-vote difference.

A GOP runoff could be in store again as former congressman Francisco “Quico” Canseco hopes to win votes, as will business owner Keith Barton.

Four Democrats — former National Park Service employee Gretel Enck, Del Rio civil engineer Santos Limon, former accountant Bruce Richardson and lawyer Katy Padilla Stout — are running for their party’s nomination.

In recent history, the district has been competitive, flipping every few years through the early 2000s. But in the last decade, there has been a strong Republican hold on the seat.

Gonzales is running for his fourth term in office. Last fall, KSAT Investigates first reported the suicide of his Uvalde-based aide, Regina Santos-Aviles.

Gonzales has been accused of having an affair with Santos-Aviles by the woman’s husband and has refused to answer questions about it for months. Last month, sexually explicit text messages between the two were made public by a former staffer and Santos-Aviles’ husband.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Gonzales, but several Republican lawmakers have called for Gonzales’ resignation, including the other three Republican candidates in this race.

Bexar County Judge and DA

The headliner among Bexar County races is the county judge primary, where incumbent Judge Peter Sakai will be facing former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg in the Democratic primary.

Either Sakai or Nirenberg will face Republican Patrick Von Dohlen in November. Van Dohlen does not have a primary opponent.

Eight Democratic candidates are running to replace Joe Gonzales as the next Bexar County District Attorney. Gonzales is not seeking re-election.

James “Jim” Bethke is the executive director of the county’s managed assigned counsel. Meli Carrión Powers, a prosecutor with more than two decades of experience, serves as Family Violence Division Chief at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Meredith Chacon has more than 22 years of courtroom experience as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. Luz Elena Chapa, a former Fourth Court of Appeals judge, announced her candidacy last November.

Jane Davis, who is currently the chief of the juvenile sections at the DA’s office, sports nearly three decades as a prosecutor going into the race. Veronica Legarreta, who announced her candidacy in October, has worked as a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney.

Longtime criminal defense attorney Shannon Locke threw his hat into the race last November. Oscar Salinas brings more than 10 years of experience as a prosecutor to the Bexar County DA race.

The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the November election and face Republican Ashley Foster and Independent Jason Wolff, who are both running unopposed.

Other important Bexar County races include Justices of the Peace, judges, County Clerk and District Clerk.

