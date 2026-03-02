2026 Texas primaries voter guide: Where to vote in Bexar County and what to bring on Election Day

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2026 page.

Tuesday is Election Day, the last chance for voters to make their voices heard in the midterm primaries.

Bexar County voters can vote at any polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. More than 40 locations are being offered by the Bexar County Elections Department.

Voters will select who they want to receive their party’s nomination for the midterm election this November.

Offices up for grabs include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.

Live updates on election night

Where to vote in Bexar County

Note that these sites are subject to change.

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd.

Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Rd.

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Rd.

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd.

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept. – Training Room: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr.

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Dr.

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Rd.

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr.

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman

Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Rd.

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Rd.

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St.

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd.

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave

Mission Del Lago Community Room: 2301 Del Lago

Northeast Lakeview College – Medina CTE Rm. 104 Bldg. 800: 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd.

Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall Rm. 100 A&B: 3535 N. Ellison Dr.

Our Lady of the Lake University – Sueltenfus Library Community Room: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College – Palomino Center Rm. 110: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Rd.

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center Rm. 117: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Rd.

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct.

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St.

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM - 1346

St. Philips College – William Hudgens (WAC) Rm. 100: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

Texas A&M University – Mays Ctr. Ste. 111: One University Way

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

UTSA – Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle

Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.

Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson Ave

Am I registered to vote?

To check if you are eligible to vote, click here. The last day to register to vote in the March 3 primary was Feb. 2.

What to bring to the polling place

Voters must bring one of the following acceptable forms of ID:

Texas driver’s license

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military ID card with a photo

U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo

U.S. passport

These forms of identification will be accepted, even if they are expired, so long as it has not been longer than four years. Voters ages 70 and older may use an ID expired for any length of time.

Voter registration certificates, which have been delayed by this year’s mid-decade redistricting, are not necessary to vote and will not be accepted as a primary form of identification.

If residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, they can still vote if they fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and provide a copy of or an original supporting form of ID:

Government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Certified Domestic Birth Certificate

Document confirming birth admissible in a court of law, which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

