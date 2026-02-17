Early voting starts Tuesday for March 3 primary election. Here’s what to know.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The midterm elections may not be as headline-grabbing as the presidential election every four years, but the results of this election will have a major impact in the nation’s capital.

Early voting begins Tuesday and runs until Friday, Feb. 27. Election Day is March 3.

Bexar County voters can cast their ballots at any polling location during early voting and on Election Day. Find more info here.

The winners of each party’s nomination in this election will advance to a faceoff in November during the general election.

U.S. Senate

Texas has one U.S. Senate seat on the ballot, which is held by John Cornyn. Cornyn is hoping to be elected to his fifth term in office.

This year, Cornyn is being challenged by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt and five others.

The Democrats have high-profile candidates of their own on the ballot. U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and State Rep. James Talarico, a former San Antonio teacher, are vying to become the first Democrat elected to statewide office in more than 30 years. Rounding out the Democratic ticket is Houston-area businessman Ahmad R. Hassan.

All U.S. and state Rep. seats are up for election in 2026.

Congressional District 21

One seat garnering a lot of intrigue is the race for U.S. Rep. District 21, which is currently Chip Roy (R)’s seat.

Roy is leaving the U.S. House to make a run for the state AG’s office. Twelve Republicans and three Democrats are competing in the primary for Roy’s House of Representatives seat.

Congressional District 23

Another race expected to be competitive on March 3 is U.S. Rep. District 23, where Congressman Tony Gonzales rematches challenger Brandon Herrera.

Bexar County Judge and DA

The marquee matchup among the Bexar County races is the county judge primary, where incumbent Judge Peter Sakai will be facing former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg in the Democratic primary.

Either Sakai or Nirenberg will face Republican Patrick Von Dohlen in November. Van Dohlen does not have a primary opponent.

Other important Bexar County races include District Attorney, Justices of the Peace, judges, County Clerk and District Clerk.

